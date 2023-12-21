Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
