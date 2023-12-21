Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

