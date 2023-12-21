Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 5.6 %

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

