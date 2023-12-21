Needham & Company LLC Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $50.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

