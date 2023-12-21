Nepsis Inc. Sells 424 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

