Nepsis Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

