Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) SVP Sells $76,537.50 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,031,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

