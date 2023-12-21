Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.40 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

