Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

