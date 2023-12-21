Oasys (OAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.71 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Oasys has a market capitalization of $174.78 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09382361 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,447,716.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

