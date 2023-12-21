OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.9 %

OABI stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of -0.40. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. Research analysts predict that OmniAb will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

