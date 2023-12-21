Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

