OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Stock Position Trimmed by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 6.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 44.05% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 651,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of OALC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

