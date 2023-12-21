OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 702 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Up 2.3 %

KLAC traded up $12.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $576.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.42. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $593.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

