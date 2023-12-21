OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,591 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $307.08. 81,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

