OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $332.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,124. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

