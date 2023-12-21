OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 240,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

