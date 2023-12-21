OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $560,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,269. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

