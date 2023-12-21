OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.10. 38,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,623. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

