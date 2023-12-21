OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $880.29. 8,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $713.10 and a 200 day moving average of $679.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.00 and a 52-week high of $891.36. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

