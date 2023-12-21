OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.51. 741,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,859. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.