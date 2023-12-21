OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.89. 296,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

