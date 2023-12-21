OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 598,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

