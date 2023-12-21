OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 246,281 Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up 3.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $343,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

