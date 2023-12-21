OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,126 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

