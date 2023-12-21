OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 73,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $59.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.