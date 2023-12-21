OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 191,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,338. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

