OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. 92,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $243.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

