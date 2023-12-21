OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $290.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,420. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $279.84.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.