Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SPG stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

