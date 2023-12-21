Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

Intel stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.