Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.86 and a 200-day moving average of $445.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

