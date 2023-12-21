Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ALL opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

