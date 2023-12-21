Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,081 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $252,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 856,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

