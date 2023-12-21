Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oracle by 9.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

