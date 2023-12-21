Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,175. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

