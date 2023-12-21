PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDSB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

PDSB opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.01.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

