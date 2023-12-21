Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

