Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 115,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 118.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.