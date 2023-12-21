Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

