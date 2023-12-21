Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

