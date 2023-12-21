Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 2,212 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2,212.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,981,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,755,000 after buying an additional 811,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVO opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $462.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile



Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

