Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

