Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.