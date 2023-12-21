Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

