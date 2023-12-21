PineStone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 0.5% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $32,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded up $12.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,868. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $468.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.