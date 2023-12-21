PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.9% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $61,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,811. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.60. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

