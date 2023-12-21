PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 250.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,906,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790,892 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 3.1% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $215,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $5,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 180,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,140. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

