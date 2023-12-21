PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.93. 266,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.