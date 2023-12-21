PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $235.10 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 263.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 3.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Sherwin-Williams worth $235,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $311.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

