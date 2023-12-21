PineStone Asset Management Inc. Invests $11.50 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

